Natalia Dudareva and colleagues found that the cuticle of petunia flowers acts as a sink for volatile compounds. Rather than emitting more of these compounds when the cuticle is thinned, the plants produced fewer. The findings give scientists more information about how the cuticle can play important roles in plant cellular functions.
Photo by Purdue Agricultural Communication/Tom Campbell
WEST LAFAYETTE — A Purdue University biochemist and her colleagues have pioneered new methods for increasing production of volatile compounds important for plant defenses and for use in biofuels, pharmaceuticals and other products. While investigating how plants can more efficiently emit those compounds, Natalia Dudareva’s team also found an unanticipated factor playing a role in plant cellular functions.
Dudareva’s team had previously analyzed emission of volatile compounds through plasma membranes and was working on simplifying passage through the cuticle, a waxy substance on the surface of plant organs that is part of a plant’s defenses against pathogens and pests. The cuticle also helps plants retain water, and similarly can trap volatile compounds in tissues.
