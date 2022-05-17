Pizza Junction suffers ‘devastating’ fire

A longtime staple of downtown Huntington was ravaged by fire Friday afternoon when flames and smoke caused extensive damage to Pizza Junction.
The restaurant, which opened in 1983 and moved to its current location on Court Street around 1990, caught fire shortly before 2 p.m.
“We were dispatched to the fire at 1:57 [p.m.] and the first-arriving vehicles arrived on the scene at 1:59,” Huntington Fire Marshal David Teusch said. “The fire was determined [to be] under control at 4:32.”
The Huntington Fire Department’s ladder and tower trucks responded to the scene, along with two command vehicles and one utility vehicle. According to Teusch, the department was assisted by the Bippus Volunteer Fire Department and the Huntington County Emergency Management Agency.
The exact cause was not known Tuesday.
“Unfortunately, the source has been undetermined. However, the origin was in or around a plastic flower pot that was sitting on the south deck of the restaurant...” Teusch said. “The video evidence we’ve obtained shows a flower pot had caught fire somehow and spread from the outside of the building up into the attic space.”
Pizza Junction co-owner Austen Dettling said he received a call from the manager and drove to the building. He said the sight of the fire brought him to tears.
“My head manager actually called me. She noticed it; she was actually inside the building, and they noticed smoke from the kitchen,” Dettling said. “She got everybody out of the restaurant and called the fire department immediately and got a hold of me immediately. I rushed down and basically was horrified.”
Dettling owns the business along with his brother. They’re second generation owners of the business after their parents opened it 39 years ago. He said he’s been heartened by the outpouring of support from the Huntington community following the fire.
“My parents opened this right before we were born, and so this is, literally, all we know...” Dettling said. “I don’t think anyone’s prepared for something, the things that happen, and luckily we’ve been absolutely blessed with the amount of support and outreach we’ve had.”
One of Dettling’s first thoughts after learning of the fire was concern for the workers at Pizza Junction. The company received an “overwhelming amount” of people asking to help, Dettling said, so they created a GoFundMe to help out workers affected by the fire and temporary loss of work. As of Tuesday, nearly $8,000 had been donated through the website.
“My gut reaction was I was just completely worried and at a loss for my employees,” Dettling said. “For a lot of them, it was their life; you know? We’re literally just a whole family. I’ve got people, several people, that have basically dedicated their entire adult working lives to this restaurant and just not knowing what’s going to happen, what’s next, is just pretty much an emotional thing.”
The plan is to rebuild, Dettling said. The building was insured, which will help with the cost, and he hopes the process will take less than a year. Dettling hopes the new building will “retain the historic value” of the beloved restaurant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.