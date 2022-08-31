Painted in watercolor by local artist Rod Crossman, he shared with the Chronicle-Tribune that they wanted to capture a “sense of time travel” and that “people would start to get interested in the history of Marion, and even realize there was a lot more there that we that we didn’t know about.” 33 years later, Crossman reflects on the piece with pride and fondness for working with McKown. “June was just a delightful lady,” he said, “and she loved Marion.”
In a stroke of unexpected good fortune, the Grant County Historical Society has acquired the rights to the book “Marion: A Pictorial History.”
Written and curated by the late June R. McKown and published in 1989, this coffee-table book depicts a number of important photographs from Marion’s past with vital background information provided by the author.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.