In honor of James Dean’s birthday on Feb. 8, local students explored Dean’s legacy beyond his acting career.
For the second year, Madison-Grant high school students competed in a photography contest sponsored by the James Dean Archive.
Cherie Solms, the photography teacher at the high school, said the competition is an opportunity for students to get to know James Dean for who he was behind the camera, instead of in front of it.
The Archive provides students with a copy of the book “The Photography of James Dean” by Charles Quinn and Martin Landau, which talks about Dean’s life and his approach to photography.
“He was such a private individual and being in New York City and Hollywood he really had a chance to observe other people,” Solms said.
Marcus Winslow, Dean’s cousin, said Dean was always taking photos, and enjoyed spending time around other photographers.
“He had a good eye for taking pictures. He would get the light just right and so forth,” Winslow said. “I think he would enjoy knowing that there’s a contest because of him.”
Solms said Dean took lots of pictures of people going through common, everyday life.
The students were encouraged to take photos inspired by Dean’s photographs.
“They go into the community and their environments and take photos they believe he would take had he had more opportunities to be behind the lens,” Solms said. “They come up with some really creative things. They’ve worked hard. I’m really proud of them.”
This year’s winner, Sophomore Katie Stowers, submitted a photo of her mother filling her car with gas.
“That’s kind of what James Dean did, he watched the environment around him and what people were doing just in everyday life,” Solms said.
The contest was the idea of Charles Quinn, a co-author of the book.
“It’s been a great success,” Quinn said. “The kids love it and the teachers need the help. This is our way of helping teachers in schools and giving them everything they need.”
Quinn said his team brought the contest to a school in Memphis this year and is working to bring the contest to St. Louis schools, which continues to grow each year. Quinn said he wanted to start with Fairmount because, “All roads lead to Fairmount when it comes to James Dean.”
The proceeds from book sales go towards funding the photography contest and workshop.
The contest is meant to teach the students about more than just James Dean, Quinn said.
“We want them to develop their sense of authenticity. We’re looking to grow individuals. We want people to think for themselves, and they do,” Quinn said. “They all have an eye, but more importantly, they have a heart.”
Quinn noted that photography has changed significantly since Dean was taking photos, as many of the students have cell phones with cameras.
“If you wanted to see my portrait I took of you, you had to come to the lab with me because I couldn’t afford to pay for it yet,” Quinn laughed. “They can see their picture instantly. They really shoot good pictures.”
Last year, 25 students participated in the contest. The winner was awarded $200 by Dean’s cousin, Marcus Winslow, at a ceremony hosted at the Branch in Fairmount.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and recent snow storm, only 12 students participated, and the event was moved online this year.
“We’re just making the best of it this year and I’m looking forward to next year having more entries,” Solms said.
Winslow said it feels good to know that young people are learning about his cousin.
“We’re proud of him,” Winslow said. “He’s been gone for 60 years and to have people still remember him and do things in his memory, that’s just pretty nice.”
The photos are on display on the second floor of the Branch, located at 108 S. Main St. in Fairmount.
