The Grant County Republican Party selected Jonathan Perez to fill a vacancy on the Grant County Council in a caucus on Wednesday, March 3.
Perez is filling the at-large seat left vacant by the passing of Mike Roorbach in early April. Roorbach had previously served on the Marion School Board and the Marion City Council and, according to his obituary, “was awarded the Sagamore of the Wabash Award in 2015 and the Tony Maidenberg Award in 2007 for modeling a life of character, integrity, service, and faith to his community.”
