Editor’s Note: This story contains graphic descriptions and animal cruelty.
On Thanksgiving night, a man was driving through the county when he came across something in the road.
He got out and found a dog lying in a heap, missing most of its fur, its bones protruding from its body.
According to Angie Martz, the man thought the dog was dead, but he called the Marion-Grant County Humane Society (MGCHS) once he saw it moving.
“He was hours from death,” Angie said.
Christy Bernadin of MGCHS was there the night the dog came in.
“I thought he wasn’t going to make it through the night,” Christy said.
Christy said the dog looked like a peanut when he came to the shelter, so they decided to call him Peanut. Angie likes to call him “Nutter Butter.”
Angie said she’s worked with the humane society before to foster animals and knew Peanut would thrive in a foster home.
“Dogs that need special care like that need to be fostered,” she said.
Angie got Peanut that following Sunday and took him to the vet the next day to get a better understanding of his condition.
Peanut was severely malnourished and lacked muscle tone, weighing about 20 pounds at the time.
“He was basically bones with skin over it,” Angie said of his original condition. “I was scared, sad, angry, horrified ... ”
Angie theorizes Peanut was kept in a small kennel for extended periods of time because he was constantly hunched over. His teeth were worn down and broken, which Angie believes is from trying to chew his way out.
His teeth were in such poor shape, Angie said the vet originally estimated Peanut to be about 5 years old. He also had an extreme case of mange, a skin disease caused by mites.
Angie said he was given medication to help his skin and fur and had to take medicated baths. Angie would also rub a cream on his skin to help the healing process.
Now after more than two months, Peanut has gained approximately 25 pounds, most of his fur has grown back and his teeth are in better shape.
His ears, once tucked, are now perky.
Vets now say Peanut is a 2- or 3-year-old chocolate Labrador-and-pit-bull mix.
While she thinks he was “extremely neglected,” Angie said she doesn’t believe Peanut was physically abused because of his sweet and loving attitude.
“He’s such a good looking boy,” Angie said. “He doesn’t have an aggressive bone in his body.”
“He came in like that,” Christy said. “He’s so forgiving despite everything that’s happened.”
Though Peanut has come a long way, his health conditions weren’t the only problems.
Angie said Peanut didn’t know to use bowls or play with toys.
He also wasn’t house-trained and would often eat his feces because he was worried he wouldn’t have anything else to eat.
With the help of Angie’s other pets, like Vinnie the Chihuahua, who was rescued from an abandoned trailer, Peanut began learning.
“(Having other dogs around) was important for Peanut. I could tell right away he needed that,” Angie said.
Members of his pack have shown Peanut how to play and he’s starting to understand “fetch” more and more, she said.
Angie said her current goals are to get Peanut fully house-trained, work on basic commands like sit and stay and have him neutered.
When it comes to training, Angie is confident Peanut will catch on, saying that he already knows how to open some of the doors in her house.
“He’s very intelligent,” she said.
While Angie said Peanut still has work to do before he’s ready to go to a forever home, she’s got an idea of what his ideal family will look like.
Both Christy and Angie said Peanut is good with other animals and a variety of people, but Angie believes he’ll do best with an active family.
“I can definitely see a dog park in his future,” Angie said.
Christy said he’ll need a family that will monitor him closely to make sure he stays healthy.
“A lot of people get animals and they don’t prepare for those emergency situations. ... You have to be ready for any sort of medical emergency when you have a pet,” Christy said.
While Angie and Christy are pleased with Peanut’s progress, they are all too familiar with this situation.
“For every one Peanut, there’s 70 other dogs like this out there,” Angie said.
She recalls Snoopy, another dog she fostered, that was in a similar situation, but didn’t make it.
“I saw something in Peanut I didn’t see in that other dog,” Angie said.
Both Angie and Christy encourage people to use local resources to help care for their furry friends like low cost spay and neuter clinics.
Angie also runs People for Animals Working Side by Side (PAWSS), which helps provide access to affordable sterilization and also has a pet food pantry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.