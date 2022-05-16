The Line of Duty Death Memorial sits near the corner of Third and McClure streets and was the site of Monday’s memorial service to remember Grant County law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.
Officials gathered Monday to pay their respects to Grant County law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.
The memorial service at the Fraternal Order of Police Line of Duty Death Memorial, at the corner of Third and McClure streets, was part of the annual observance of National Police Week which includes similar services around the state and country.
