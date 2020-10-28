Robert Couse and his family love Halloween. They’ve set up a haunted attraction in their front yard for years and expanded the spooky experience to the Jonesboro portion of the Cardinal Greenway two years ago.

In its third year, the Cardinal Screamway haunted experience is set to be the biggest and best yet, Couse said, with help from the City of Jonesboro, local families and the Cardinal Greenway of Grant County steering committee.

Couse, a Jonesboro councilman, said the idea to hold a Halloween experience on the Greenway came from both his love of Halloween and a desire to bring more people into the community.

“And I suggested let’s do a little haunted attraction, so I reached out to the Cardinal Greenway and they gave me the OK,” he said. “And that year (2018) my family and some friends, we put together a real quick haunt, basically just kind of more jump scares than anything.”

Last year Jonesboro resident Mata Smith and her family, fellow Halloween enthusiasts, joined Couse and his family to make the Screamway even better, and Couse said a more active partnership with the Greenway’s committee this year is a natural next step in expanding the community event.

Cathie Childs, Grant County Cardinal Greenway secretary, said it’s been “fabulous” working with Jonesboro and community members to expand the event.

“The Couses have been real eager to work with us and we’ve had some go ahead in the past and everything from the higher ups on the Cardinal Greenway, but this year we’re trying to work with them closer and form a bigger organization type of thing and get it off the ground a little bit more,” she said. “We’re going to charge this year to get bigger crowds because usually if it’s free they don’t think it’s so scary, and it’s going to be scarier, longer, bigger, better this year than it’s ever been.”

Childs said more than 45 people have come together to work on the Screamway this year, with some sponsors helping to buy supplies and a local art teacher contributing to make the experience as frightening as possible.

The Screamway begins at the trailhead on First Street and runs to behind Jonesboro Friends Church near the intersection of Water and Sixth streets, and volunteers will be set up to drive guests back to their cars at the trailhead. Couse said on a typical day it would take about 9 minutes to walk the portion of the Greenway at a casual pace, but most averagely frightened guests take between 15-20 minutes to get through. Extremely scared people may take closer to 30 minutes, he said.

“We’ve found that scared people don’t like to move forward,” he said.

For the faint of heart, Couse said the staircase at the corner of Fourth and Water streets is available for guests to exit early, what he affectionately calls “chicken row.”

“Every year we have people that decide they can’t make it through and they go out,” he said. “We have plenty of people that break down and cry, and I have extra porta potties available because inevitably somebody ends up peeing themselves. And that ultimately is our goal.”

Since the Screamway’s goal is to scare people, Couse cautioned that it will be up to each individual family to determine whether their child is old or mature enough to experience the event.

“My children take part in it. My 7-year-old daughter’s been in it and for a lot of people she’s one of the creepier things that’s on the trail,” Couse said. “We have adults that can’t walk through it, we have kids that can. I don’t think there’s like a set scare factor, it just depends upon you as an individual.”

Childs said organizers are pulling out all the stops in an attempt to scare visitors.

“We want to scare you bad, but we want it to be fun too,” she said. “If you’re screaming the whole time, we’re happy.”

Couse said organizers have implemented COVID-19 protocols to make sure the event is safe, and the event plan has been approved by the county health department. Everyone involved will be required to wear a mask, there will be sanitizing stations set up at each end of the Screamway, zombie volunteers will help enforce marked-out social distancing for those in line and only groups of up to six people will be allowed to walk together through the event.

While safety is the most important thing, Couse said the COVID protocols might actually also make the experience even more frightening.

“I think it improves to have more social distancing going through the trail and really that is kind of to our advantage because I want you to be alone for a period of time,” he said. “I don’t want you to know there’s a group coming behind you. We want you to get out on the trail where it’s dark and just be waiting for something to happen.”

“We think that it’s a better deal for everybody right now with COVID because we are outside and we won’t be confined in a space or anything like that,” Childs added. “It is linear so you just kind of keep going down the trail...It’s going to be a good time but it’s going to be safe.”

Childs said Jonesboro is carrying the liability insurance for the event, and there will be police, fire and EMS personnel on scene to keep things safe.

“They go down through and check for anything that may be a trip factor or anything that may be bad like that,” Childs said of first responders. “We want to scare them, we don’t want to hurt them. If they wet their pants, that’s good. If they rip their pants, that’s bad.”

Couse said his favorite part of the event is bringing more people to experience what Jonesboro has to offer.

“I’m a little biased but I’ll say it’s probably the nicest section of trail that runs in Grant County and we want to highlight that and bring people in and have them come into Jonesboro more often and see what we have to offer in our small little community that people drive by a lot,” he said.

The Cardinal Screamway runs Oct. 30 from 7-10 p.m. and Oct. 31 from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Jonesboro trailhead of the Cardinal Greenway. Couse said if you are in line by 10 p.m. or midnight, respectively, you will still be allowed to go through the event.

Ages 3 and under are free, ages 4-10 have $3 admission, ages 11 and up have $5 admission and any group of 6 can purchase group admission for $20. For more information, visit www.facebook .com/TheCardinal Screamway.