INDIANAPOLIS — While this year's Halloween season appears to be offering more tricks than treats as a result of the pandemic, one thing remains constant; the Division of Parole Services will once again be working hand in hand with local police agencies to help keep Halloween safe for young ghosts and goblins.
On Saturday, Oct. 31, paroled sex offenders in each of the state's 10 parole districts will be required to follow special curfews and restrictions during each community's scheduled trick-or-treat hours. Sex offenders will be required to attend a mandatory meeting, turn in safety plans for the evening or remain home and not pass out candy.
