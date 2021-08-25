The MCS school board welcomed parents to share their perspectives on the districtwide mask mandate.
Many parents vocalized their support for the mandate, while others shared their discontentment with the decision that was made hours before students arrived for the first day of school.
Jolie Leonard, an MCS alumnus, mother of two students and the holder of a Phd. in cellular and molecular biology with a specialization in viruses, shared her support for the mandate.
“Unfortunately, the new Delta variant of COVID is affecting children at much higher rates than we have seen previously in this pandemic,” Dr. Leonard said. “Yes, most of those cases will be mild, however, last week, 57 children were hospitalized due to COVID.”
Leonard pointed out that in Indiana, at least 4 school districts have already halted in-person learning due to COVID cases this year.
“The science is clear,” she said. “Masks do work.”
Misty Moyer, the mother of a senior at Marion High School, suggested that the schools encourage other methods of fighting the virus, including vitamins, healthy eating, sunlight and exercise, instead of masks.
Beau Hamner showed his support for the mandate, stating that while he is pleased with the eLearning MCS have provided, he believes students learn best in the classroom, and masks allow for in-person learning.
Miranda Walker, a mother of two MCS students, said she is not arguing against masks, but desires more consistency with enforcement district wide.
“My argument isn’t about the logic of the masks. We could argue science all day long. It’s basically, I mean from the day it started, I don’t think there has been a plan that’s consistently been implemented in any of the schools,” Walker said. “...I have some kids in my household that would prefer to wear a mask and are free to do that and I encourage that, but for those who do not, I’m not one to say you have to do it.”
Walker said she is allowing her children who do not want to abide by the mask mandate to be homeschooled this year.
Andy Lyons, a teacher at MHS, said he believes the board should have included parents in the decision making process. Lyons claimed that the flu is almost twice as deadly to children as COVID-19 is.
“We don’t have the same urgency for something that is actually worse,” Lyons said. “We are playing games with their education. We are playing games with their mental health.”
Lyons said that young children being required to wear masks will have long term side effects.
“There will be long term side effects, five or 10 years down the road, even the younger children who have been forced to wear masks and are basically being told that they have to worry that their friend is going to kill them,” Lyons said.
Shelby Schuh, a mother of two Marion students, thanked the school board for implementing the mandate.
The board had presented guidelines for public comments. Parents were instructed to only speak on the submitted subject for up to two minutes, while only addressing the board president, Serafina Salamo.
After one parent addressed the crowd and one parent spoke on matters unrelated to the mask mandate, Salamo paused the public comments to address the crowd.
“We are here in good faith. I don’t doubt that those of you who disagree are here in good faith,” Salamo said. “We got through last year, a very difficult year, because we hunkered down and we stuck together. We can have hard conversations politely and respectfully and without talking over people.”
Allison Reynolds, parent of two MCS students, said she supports the mask mandate and does not want to return to distanced learning.
Kelly Myers, guardian of three MCS students said she came to acknowledge the difficult situation the school board is in.
“I can’t imagine what it’s like to be a school board member during the time of COVID,” Myers said. “I just want to say thank you for working hard. Thank you for meeting. Thank you for wanting to hear from us today. I am in support of the mask mandate.”
Larry Cruz, the guardian of three former MCS students, said he wants choices made about his childrens’ health to be made by him and not the school board.
“I want that choice. I am not giving that choice up,” Cruz said. “Stick to education, everything else, that’s my job.”
Cruz argued that masks are a violation of the students’ First Amendment right.
“... The freedom of expression. You can’t show that smile when you’re talking to your friends. You can’t express your sadness …” Cruz said.
Salamo thanked the parents for expressing their support and concerns.
“We didn’t come to this decision lightly,” she said. “We took a lot of care and thought into that.”
Salamo said the CDC had changed their recommendations just hours before their board meeting on July 27, and the board decided to take time to think about the mandate. The next meeting happened to fall on the night before the first day of school.
The mask requirement is not set in stone, Salamo said.
“Just like with last year, the plans are ever changing. As the CDC recommendations change, we change with them,” she said.
