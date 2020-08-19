A new fast food option is coming to the bypass this October.
Panda Express will be located at 4018 S. Western Ave. in Marion and will feature a drive-thru and 66 interior seats, according to Aileen Donovan, a spokesperson for the company.
The restaurant, headquartered in California, serves “Chinese inspired, American made” cuisine, according to its website.
The company’s joint mission is to “Deliver exceptional Asian dining experiences by building an organization where people are inspired to better their lives,” according to the website.
Tim Eckerle, the executive director of the Grant County Growth Council, said the new restaurant would positively impact Marion by providing more jobs for residents and offering an additional food option.
“It’s another visible sign that somebody believes in the community by investing here,” he said.
Once the restaurant is fully operational, Donovan said 20-25 employees would be hired.
Those wanting to work on the service or kitchen teams can apply at pandacareers.com.
Although COVID-19 has impacted many businesses, Donovan said no significant shifts in timing are expected due to COVID-19, and an October opening is being projected.
Each Panda Express store contains a donation box for the philanthropic arm, Panda Cares, which provides food, funding and other resources to children in need and disaster relief efforts.
Panda Cares also works with local organizations to serve food at events that benefit under-served youth.
