Children and their families wait patiently during the presentation put on by the Indiana Pacers prior to the toy giveaway at the Boys & Girls Club of Grant County Monday. More than 2,500 toys were distributed during the event.
More than 2,500 early Christmas gifts were provided to Grant County families this week thanks to a friendship forged 15 years ago between a children’s toy magnate and the owner of the Indiana Pacers.
Piles of action figures, hoola-hoops and life-sized characters from the movie Frozen encircled a gymnasium full of wide-eyed kids waiting for their chance to high-five Indiana Pacers’ mascot Boomer and his Pacemate friends at the Boys & Girls Club of Grant County Monday. As city officials gave speeches thanking Pacers Owner Herb Sibert and JAKKS Pacific founder and CEO Stephen Berman for their donations, the crowd’s excitement turned into a crescendo as the annual toy giveaway began.
