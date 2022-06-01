Over 300 community members gathered at the Grant Memorial Park on Saturday for the Walk to Remember. Each registered the name of a loved one lost to be read aloud at a balloon releasing ceremony following the walk.
After some live opening music from local trio Anchored – consisting of Lori Holder Moore, Kelly Cheney, and Staci Jefferies – CEO Mark Storey provided some brief instructions and introduced the walk’s leader, Nero the black lab and service dog.
(0) comments
