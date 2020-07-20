Recently, troopers working from the Indiana State Police Peru Post conducted a three day, unannounced, traffic enforcement project dubbed Operation Summer Safety.
Officers from the Indiana State Police utilized marked and unmarked police cars to conduct saturation patrols on those portions of U.S. 31, U.S. 24, and Interstate 69 which travel through the Indiana State Police Peru District. The Peru District encompasses Cass, Fulton, Miami, Howard, Grant, Wabash and Tipton Counties. Patrol officers were augmented by K-9 officers utilizing narcotic detecting police dogs.
