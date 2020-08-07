Whether returning to school for in-person instruction, or participating in remote- or e-learning, the Indiana Department of Education offers online resources to start the school year strong.
For information on internet access, low-cost broadband and how to qualify for a free computer, visit doe.in.gov. Students can also access educational activities sorted by grade level and subject area, including writing prompts, a free e-library, physical education and art programs. The website also provides information on health and safety guidelines to review as students return to the classroom.
