Fans of the long-running radio program “A Prairie Home Companion” had a chance to visit their friends in the fictional town of Lake Wobegon last weekend at the Honeywell Center.
On Friday, famed radio host and author Garrison Keillor hosted “an evening of stories and poetry, some sung sonnets, a tribute to the pleasures of growing old and the ‘News from Lake Wobegon,’” said Honeywell Arts & Entertainment public relations specialist Michele DeVinne.
Before his performance, though, Keillor took the time to sit down for a phone interview with the Plain Dealer to discuss his comedic influences, his start in radio, his storied career and his fallout with Minnesota Public Radio (MPR).
Solo tour
Keillor said his current tour isn’t as elaborate as your average episode of “A Prairie Home Companion,” which usually featured a large cast of characters and musical guests.
“This little tour is just me solo,” said Keillor. “I stand up in front of the crowd and I hum a note and now they know they’re supposed to sing with me. And I sing ‘My Country ‘Tis of Thee.’ And they all join. We may be the last generation that knows all the words to this song. And they realize this. And then maybe we do ‘Swing Low, Sweet Chariot’ and then we may do ‘I Saw Here Standing There.’ And everybody in the room knows this song.”
Keillor said he sings these songs with the audience to exemplify their shared humanity, apart from any ideological differences.
“They get the significance of it that there are people here who disagree about just about everything you know and there are people who are half crazy and there are all sorts of religious differences. And there are angry people in this room, some. And yet we all know the words to this song. And if I wanted to continue, I could do ‘The Battle Hymn of the Republic.’ I could do ‘How Great Thou Art,’ ‘I’ve Been Working on the Railroad’ and ‘Sloop John B,’” said Keillor. “And I feel that the younger generation, I worry about them. They’re walking around with earplugs in their ears and they’re listening to their own music, which they have a right to do, but they seem so isolated from the world. So I do that, it’s my little sermon. And the rest of the show is like that.”
Lake Wobegon is a fictional town “where all the women are strong, all the men are good-looking and all the children are above average” that Keillor has returned to many times in his work over the years.
“I talk about growing up and I talk about these wonderful pieces of good fortune that happened to me when I was a kid. And the kindness of my aunts and teachers and then I get into Lake Wobegon,” said Keillor. “I talk about some funerals and having to do a eulogy for a classmate that I did not like at all.”
‘I brought juvenile comedy to public radio’
Keillor said being only three months shy of his 80th birthday had him thinking of his eulogy.
“I’m a miracle of medical science, but still it’s a serious age,” said Keillor. “And what is my eulogy? Well, I’ll tell you. It’s that I brought juvenile comedy to public radio. Public radio is a very serious news medium mostly. It used to be more classical music. Now it’s mostly news. And they try to sound a lot like the BBC. And good for them. But what I did was to bring immature comedy and limericks and I invented a town so that I could talk about ordinary things rather than talk about Roe v. Wade, talk about civil rights issues, talk about race. All of the things that you hear about on public radio and Fox News and CNN and Rachel Maddow. Instead of that, talking about growing up. Talking about gardening. Talking about lawn mowing. Talking about sitting in the back seat of a car with a girl and wondering what to do. And all of these simple, simple things.”
Keillor said he’s still basically doing the same thing as he did in his late 20s when he would host an early morning rural radio show.
“You drive to this little country radio station in the dark. Minnesota. Bitterly cold. January. Lights are starting to come on in the houses,” said Keillor. “It’s 5 a.m. And you realize these people don’t want to hear how intelligent I am. They don’t want me to discuss issues. They want to be made happy. They want me to joke. And so I told jokes. And it wasn’t the policy of the radio station to do jokes, but when you work the 5 a.m. shift they can’t find a replacement for you. They can’t fire you. You are crucial. And so I played all sorts of music that went against the music policy. And did very little news. And I told questionable jokes.”
Keillor said he was a “very good kid” who grew up as a Boy Scout and evangelical Christian. But, despite himself, he “he laughed out loud” at a book of off-color limericks he encountered the local library growing up.
“The librarian heard me and she came over and she looked up and said you’re not supposed to be reading that. That’s for older kids. You can’t stifle your own laughter, you know. So it just opened the door to something else. I left the fundamentalist church and I became an Episcopalian and I wound up doing a lot of silliness that I’m still doing,” said Keillor. “I am one of America’s very few octogenarian stand-up comics. Not a lot of competition in that area of the stand-up field.”
Keillor said growing up he gravitated towards the comedians who were popular during the so-called “golden age” of radio, including George Burns, Gracie Allen, Red Skelton, Jack Benny and Fibber McGee and Molly.
“They were still on the radio in the early and mid-50s. And they were just making the transition over to TV. So I heard them,” said Keillor. “And I liked the comedians. My mother did too. She was fundamentalist. But she loved comics. And so I grew up listening to them. No, I don’t think I’m like any of them. I can’t think that I am. Jack Benny was just a master of timing. And the long delay and I don’t do that sort of one-liner comedy. I tell stories and no I don’t think I got it from them.”
Keillor said he wasn’t aware of him until later in life, but he found the work of native Hoosier Jean Shepherd to be inspiring. Shepherd was a humorist, radio host, storyteller and author, whose 1966 novel, “In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash” was adapted into the beloved 1983 movie, “A Christmas Story.”
“I didn’t find out about him until much later. Lucky for me. He was so good, you know, I would have been discouraged,” said Keillor. “How can you match the guy who’s that perfect?”
At the movies
“A Prairie Home Companion” ran on MPR from 1974 until 2016. Before he retired from the show, though, Keillor wrote and starred in a movie of the same name in 2006, which was directed by Robert Altman.
Keillor said he had also written a screenplay based on his newest novel, “Boom Town,” which was released recently, “ but I don’t know that it will ever get made.”
“I’ve had people looking at it,” said Keillor. “It’s such a hit-and-miss line of work, movie making and I don’t understand it at all. There’s a guy who has money who might invest in it. I don’t know. But I don’t know how to market it or promote or where to take it or so on. But I wrote it and if he wanted to make a movie of it I’d be very happy.”
Keillor said he wasn’t as concerned at this point in his career about what happened to the end product, but “the thing that you like is doing the work itself.”
“It doesn’t matter what happens to it. There are young people who are busy writing screenplays. And they’re going to have to wait for two or three years to find out if anything will happen. And they’ll sit on agents’ desks and so on,” said Keillor. “When you’re 80 years old. You enjoy sitting down and writing. I enjoy writing a twice-weekly column online. And I enjoy going out and doing a show in front of a theater with people. And those are the things that I get a kick out of. I’m not in the game of submitting work to somebody else for their approval. It doesn’t interest me. It’s a good life. I had a big bestselling book in 1985. It was a huge success. And it was a lot of fun. But once you’ve done it, why try to repeat it? I don’t know.”
Keillor’s side of what happened with MPR
Over a year after Keillor retired from “A Prairie Home Companion” and handed the reins over to new host Chris Thile, MPR announced they were terminating their business relationships with Keillor “after recently learning of allegations of his inappropriate behavior with an individual who worked with him,” said director of communications and member and audience services Angie Andresen on Nov. 29, 2017.
“Last month, MPR was notified of the allegations which relate to Mr. Keillor’s conduct while he was responsible for the production of A Prairie Home Companion. MPR President Jon McTaggart immediately informed the MPR Board Chair and a special Board committee was appointed to provide oversight and ongoing counsel. In addition, MPR retained an outside law firm to conduct an independent investigation of the allegations. Based on what we currently know, there are no similar allegations involving other staff. The attorney leading the independent investigation has been conducting interviews and reviewing documents, and the investigation is still ongoing,” stated Andresen. “MPR takes these allegations seriously and we are committed to maintaining a safe, respectful and supportive work environment for all employees and everyone associated with MPR. We want a workplace where anyone who experiences unwanted behavior feels comfortable in reporting concerns to MPR. Discrimination, harassment, retaliation or other inappropriate behaviors will not be tolerated.”
Andresen said by terminating their contracts they were ending the distribution and broadcast of Keillor’s show “The Writer’s Almanac” and rebroadcasts of
“The Best of A Prairie Home Companion” hosted by Keillor. MPR also changed the name of the new show hosted by Thile to “Live From Here” and separated it from the Pretty Good Goods online catalog and website.
By January 2018, Keillor said he was in negotiations with MPR, according to the Associated Press. And a few months later, the two sides had reached an agreement.
“Fans of ‘A Prairie Home Companion’ and ‘The Writer’s Almanac’ will be able once again to view archived materials from those shows under terms of a deal announced by MPR,” reported Euan Kerr and Laura Yuen of MPR News on April 13, 2018. “Public access to the archives had been suspended after MPR severed its contracts with (Keillor). That move followed revelations that Keillor had been accused of inappropriate behavior toward a woman who worked on ‘A Prairie Home Companion.’ Under the agreement, MPR will pay Keillor $275,000. Both parties agree they will not sue each other. And MPR will restore access to the thousands of past shows that it had scrubbed from its website following the news in November 2017 that it had severed contracts with him.”
Keillor said “The Writer’s Almanac” and “A Prairie Home Companion” the archives had been restored.
“We have the archives and there are people who like to go back and listen to these things,” said Keillor.
When asked for his side of the story, Keillor said it was “basically a shakedown.” Keillor said the complaint had been filed by a contractor who was not given severance.
“He got very, very angry and he found a couple of women who had worked for me for years and they joined him in a complaint saying that I had sexually harassed them. Which was not true,” said Keillor. “The fact was that there had been a mutual exchange of flirtatious emails, which I’m not proud of, but nothing happened. It was just sort of byplay that was very common before #MeToo. In every office in America, there was a lot of flirtation. And it’s just how it was. And then the rules changed and some of us who were older didn’t realize and so we got caught.”
Keillor said he had a “beautiful career up to that point and so I don’t feel bitter about it.”
“It is what it is. And there is no way to defend yourself in that atmosphere. #MeToo, the motto was the woman must be believed. And so the women that made the charge never were cross-examined. They were never examined by anybody,” said Keillor. “They made their statements and they wanted anonymity. And they wanted money. And an insurance company paid the money and then MPR said something that I had been inappropriate and I don’t know what they meant by it. That put the story on the front page of the New York Times. And that will end your career.”
Keillor said he is still adjusting to the changes in society even now when he goes out to perform.
“I did a show in Denver. And a woman who has worked for me for 30 years walked up behind me and she put an arm around me. And it shocked me. It shocked me. It scared me. You’re not supposed to do that. And I told her so. ‘You’re not supposed to do that.’ I didn’t put my arm around her. She put one arm around me. And she did it because she felt she liked the show. She thought it was a wonderful show. It was her way of saying congratulations. But you don’t do that anymore,” said Keillor.
Best piece of advice
When asked what the best piece of advice he ever received was, Keillor said it came from a journalism teacher in college who gave the class a writing assignment every day.
“It was a five-day-a-week class,” said Keillor. “He gave us a writing assignment every day. And if we had even one spelling mistake we got an F. And it seemed so unfair but you learned to proofread. You learn from pain. You get a few F’s for brilliant things you’ve written, but you misspelled ‘titillate’ and it teaches you to read carefully.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.