One new case brings Grant County's total COVID-19 positive cases to 12, according to Indiana State Department of Health data released Friday.
Although no deaths are being reported for Grant County, the state has seen a steady rise in deaths over the past few days. A total of 101 Hoosiers who tested positive are dead, with six of those deaths being added to the total as of 10 a.m. Friday.
So far, 16,900 people have been tested in Indiana. In response to a Chronicle-Tribune request, Marion General Hospital reported Wednesday that approximately 150 tests had been administered in Grant County at that time.
Approximately 1,900 tests were added to that total Thursday. A total of 468 positive results were confirmed Thursday.
About 615 tests were added to the total tests administered Friday morning. Four-hundred-and-eight positive cases were reported Friday morning.
For more details, visit https://coronavirus.in.gov/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.