A Converse woman was killed in a Miami County crash that injured two others on Monday night.
Carolann Pulley, 78, was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital after the head-on collision on State Road 19 but succumbed to her injuries, a news release from the Indiana State Police said.
Authorities and rescue personnel were initially called to the scene of the crash near the intersection of Miami County Road 550 East just before 7:30 p.m. June 28.
The preliminary investigation by Senior Trooper Jeremy Perez found that Brandon Eller, 33, of Amboy was driving a 2011 Dodge Caliber southbound on State Road 19 near C.R. 550 East. Steven Armfield, 69, of Sheridan was driving a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound with Pulley as a passenger.
“For a yet to be determined reason, the Dodge crossed into the northbound lane causing a head-on collision with the Jeep,” the release said.
Eller and Armfield were both flown to a Fort Wayne hospital. Eller suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Armfield suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.
This crash remains under investigation.
Perez was assisted at the crash scene by ISP Sergeant Rick Brown, Senior Trooper A.J. Coffee, Trooper Andrew Baldwin, Trooper Mario Cruz, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, the Amboy Fire Department, Dukes’ Hospital EMS, Lutheran Medical Helicopter, Samaritan Medical Helicopter and Miami County Emergency Management, according to the release.
