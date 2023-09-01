A five-vehicle pile-up on I-69 left one dead on Wednesday afternoon.
On the northbound lanes of I-69 near mile marker 257, traffic backed up for an undetermined reason, Indiana State Police said. The driver of a 2021 Freightliner, identified as 67-year-old Muthukumaru Selliah of Ontario, did not stop with the rest of traffic and rear-ended a Ford pick-up truck, also heavily damaging three other vehicles.
