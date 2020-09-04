Spots are available for eligible Hoosier children to enroll in On My Way Pre-K, Indiana's early learning program. High-quality early learning programs like On My Way Pre-K are proven to give young Hoosiers a strong educational foundation and better prepare them for kindergarten.
To enroll, a child must be 4 years old as of Aug. 1, 2020, and starting kindergarten in the 2021-2022 school year. Families need to meet certain income eligibility requirements, and one parent or guardian must be working, going to school, attending job training or receiving Social Security Disability Insurance or Supplemental Security Income benefits.
