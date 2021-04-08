Mississinewa Community Schools students recently received accolades in the area of fine arts.
Mississinewa High School had four students selected to the prestigious Indiana Music Educator Association All-State Honor Band. The IMEA All-State Honor Band is composed of the top 80 band students from the State of Indiana. The band will rehearse on May 21 and perform a concert on May 22 in Indianapolis. The concert will be directed by Matt Conaway, assistant professor of bands at Purdue University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.