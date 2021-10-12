Oktoberfest is coming to Marion through the Oktoberfest Coaster Quest event this Friday through Sunday at the downtown square.
This celebration of local businesses and downtown Marion by Discover Marion Downtown (DMD) will kick off later this week to celebrate the city’s emerging community.
All participating restaurants and establishments will have Oktoberfest punch card coasters that will enable participants to be entered into a raffle.
According to Kayla Johnson, the Neighborhood Association Coordinator for the City of Marion, the Oktoberfest event alongside the City of Marion strives to heighten the community of downtown Marion through enjoyable times together with others and family.
“Each event for Discover Marion has that intention, just that people would come downtown and discover all of what’s happening, the life that’s been growing in the downtown area and just enjoy time together,” said Johnson. “Oktoberfest is no different.”
Many of the local businesses are preparing specials and surprises for the weekend for participants to enjoy, such as specialized drinks, food, and activities.
Pop-up establishments will also be a highlight of the event as the southside and northside alley of the Courthouse square will hold different pop-up venues decorated for Oktoberfest.
In the south alley, a pop-up beer & wine garden will be available and will feature Vintage Soul Wine & Cigar, games, and music with Wes Beam and Friends.
In the north alley, German soup, dessert, and beer will be available sponsored by True Envy Boutique, Design Studio 407, and Country Café & Bakery.
Although Oktoberfest typically highlights alcoholic drinks, beer in particular, this event does not require any purchase of alcoholic beverages to enjoy the event and be entered into the drawing for prizes.
“It’s not just a place where people can come and drink too much,” said Johnson. “It is intended to be an event that you can bring families to and grab a beer if you’d like to.”
Therefore, highlighted locations are claimed to be family friendly and will have added activities for those of all ages to enjoy during the Oktoberfest event.
“The event is going to be a unique highlight of different food and beverage restaurants and cafés in our downtown,” said Johnson. “Oktoberfest has a more alcohol-driven culture around it, but we try to keep this family friendly.”
Participants who receive four coaster punches will be entered into a drawing to win one of three prize baskets from a variety of downtown shops.
Participants must visit two or more establishments to be qualified for submitting their coaster punches.
Once receiving four coaster punches from two or more establishments, a photo must be sent to lprice@cityofmarion.in.gov and the drawing will take place next Monday.
Prizes will include variations of coupons from local businesses, merchandise and much more. The final prizes will be posted on the DMD Facebook page.
Participating establishments include, but are not limited to Arrow Nutrition, Ashley’s Ice Cream Café, Country Café & Bakery, The Kingdom, Los Amores, Obi’s Barbecue, Sender Café, Train Station Pancake House and Tu Your Door Pizza.
A full list of participating establishments can be found on the DMD Oktoberfest Facebook event page which also includes hours of operation for each establishment.
For easy access around downtown Marion and to promote more local business, free maps of the event and Morrell’s Scooters will be available for all participants.
There is no pre-registration required for the event. Participants are just required to ask participating establishments for a punch card before they can begin participating in the Oktoberfest Coaster Quest officially for the prizes.
Updates on prizes, the map and more about the event will be happening on the DMD Facebook page throughout the week.
For more information, visit Discover Downtown Marion on Facebook or contact Kayla Johnson at 765-382-3797 or kjohnson@cityofmarion.in.gov.
