With 12 cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 presumptively confirmed so far in Indiana, Grant County officials say they have plans in place.
Grant County Emergency Management Agency Director Bob Jackson said Friday various departments and organizations are working together to help prevent the spread of coronavirus and protect county citizens.
“This is the coronavirus, it’s a brand new virus that humans haven’t been exposed to before, therefore we have no immunity to it,” Grant County Health Officer William David Moore said. “Eventually it’s going to be here and we need to deal with it.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 is a respiratory illness that can include symptoms like fever, coughing and shortness of breath.
Because there is currently no vaccine to protect against COVID-19, Moore said it’s important for people to take care of themselves.
He advises people practice good personal hygiene, keep their hands off their faces and limit their time out in public. The health department also suggests limiting events to no larger than 50 people.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH), the virus is spread through:
- Respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing,
- Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands,
- Touching an object or surface with the virus on it and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands
- Rarely, fecal contamination.
While county officials stated there are currently no presumptive positive cases in Grant County, they advise residents to contact their doctors if they exhibit symptoms.
“We have limited testing that’s available right now, but we do have testing,” Moore said.
Grant County Health Department Public Health Nurse Amber Turner said that there’s also screening and case investigations to help protect the community.
Turner said the health department will remain in contact with ISDH and continue to put out information to the public.
“Because there is no vaccine and there is no antiviral medication, self care at home is going to be the most effective way unless your conditions worsen,” Turner said.
According to the press release, the best ways to protect yourself and others from the virus are to:
- Wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap and water aren’t available, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol. Clean your hands at regular intervals throughout the day.
- Avoid touching your face, mouth, nose and eyes with unwashed hands.
- Regularly clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched such as countertops, doorknobs, light switches, etc.
- Stop handshaking. Use other methods of greeting such as nodding your head.
- Stay home if you’re sick and keep your children at home if they’re sick.
- If you have symptoms of COVID-19, stay home in isolation. Seek medical help if you have symptoms like shortness of breath and chest pain. If you need emergency care, indicate that you're having symptoms of COVID-19 when you call 911. Call facilities before you go so they can properly prepare.
Marion General Hospital (MGH) representative Sarah Evans said anyone that has been exposed or potentially exposed should call the hospital ahead of time at 765-660-6900, which allows hospital personnel to appropriately prepare for their arrival.
Evans said hospital officials could incorporate further precautions or restrictions in the near future.
Moore said it’s better to get a head start and be proactive in stopping the spread of COVID-19 before a case is confirmed in the county rather than reacting when the systems in place become overwhelmed.
“We can wait until it happens and chase it, or we can get ahead of it and back off to where it needs to be. … If it proves that we overreacted, we can back off later,” he said.
Marion Mayor Jess Alumbaugh released a statement Friday stating the city is in "constant contact" with state and county officials and local healthcare facilities. He said he has personally been updated daily and said elected officials are "putting the right people in the right places to protect you to the best of our abilities."
"Through collaborative efforts to share this information to our community, I feel that we have a strong plan in place for dealing with COVID-19," Alumbaugh stated. "...Collectively, we will get through this as a community."
For the latest on COVID-19, visit https://www.in.gov/isdh/28470.htm or cdc.gov/coronavirus.
