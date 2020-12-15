Nearly 20 additional Grant County COVID-19 deaths are not currently included in state and local numbers due to an unknown reporting error, health officials said.
At a regular Grant County Health Board meeting Monday, Public Health Nurse Amber Turner and county health department Office Manager Tara Street said they discovered last week that there were more death certificates filed in the county listing COVID as a cause of death than there were reported deaths based on the Indiana Department of Health’s (IDOH) reporting and online dashboard database.
“And the question is either the physicians aren’t recording it the same way as the state,” Street said. “Maybe the state is reporting differently than we are, so we’re digging into that.”
Turner said she is in contact with the epidemiologist she works with at IDOH for more clarity, but as of now it is unclear who or what caused the discrepancy. She said the deaths listing COVID-19 that have not been reported in the state’s numbers did not occur in a hospital setting but in other settings such as long term care facilities or homes.
“I just don't know why. I don't have an answer as to why that was not reported,” Turner said. “It had to be reported somewhere because of the death certificate, it somehow just didn’t get communicated to the state department of health. So that’s what we’re working on, that discrepancy.”
Based on the death certificate data Street and Turner reviewed, Turner said there will most likely be an addition of approximately 18 Grant County COVID deaths in the coming days that occurred from November through late last week. As of Tuesday, Grant County had reported 64 COVID deaths not including those additional 18.
“So I would say if you see a big increase in our number of deaths in the next couple of days, it’s because they’ve added those on and those individuals have passed in the last month,” Turner said. “So that will be alarming to the community, but they have to be current.”
Up till now, Turner said she gathers the county’s case and death numbers from a state-run database daily, but now she will additionally be cross-referencing local death certificates with the state’s numbers to ensure they are accurate. Any discrepancies she finds while compiling the county data will be forwarded to IDOH so the state count is corrected as well, she said.
An additional wrinkle to the system, Turner said, is that county residence plays a different factor when counting COVID deaths. Typically, if an out-of-county resident dies in Grant County it is recorded that Grant County is their place of death. Turner said with COVID, the deaths are reported and counted for the individual’s primary county of residence.
This means if an individual who now lives at an out-of-county long term care facility or other residence never officially changed their Grant County address to their new location, their death is counted in Grant County’s totals even though they do not officially live here anymore.
Health board member Dr. Philip Renfroe said it is important for the health department employees to continue to report the most accurate information as it is known to them so the seriousness of the pandemic is relayed to the community.
“That’s very good and important information to know that there is a discrepancy, because in our effort to impress upon the local population the importance of this pandemic we’ve got to have accurate, reliable information or they cease to listen to us when we say this is more than just having the flu,” he said.
Turner said the majority of COVID deaths within the county continue to be people with comorbidities, mainly those 65 and older.
Turner reiterated that the county’s total count of COVID-19 cases will most likely continue to be higher than what the state reports on its dashboard because the county reports COVID-19 cases from positive tests as well as clinically diagnosed cases that did not include a positive test. The state directed counties in April to report both clinical and test-positive cases and has not said otherwise since then, so Turner said she is unsure why the state dashboard does not include clinical cases in its reporting.
There have been several scenarios where an individual presented with COVID-19 symptoms but did not test positive and doctors ruled out other diagnoses like strep or the flu, leading to a report of a clinical COVID case. Turner said the clinical case count is based on local physicians’ assessments.
As the holidays approach, Turner said IDOH and the Indiana Department of Education have informed counties they are planning to release updated quarantining guidance for schools when classes resume after Christmas break. She said it has been frustrating that sometimes different groups like school nurses receive new guidance before the health department, or the health department hears updates at the same time as the general public, so it is hard to provide guidance when they are sometimes out of the loop on the latest recommendations.
“So unfortunately sometimes we don't find out things ahead of time and we find out when everybody else does,” Turner said. “This virus has been very challenging in trying to keep up on it and making sure that what we tell people is the truth because that’s what we’re going to do. We’re not going to make things up. They change things...It makes it hard, so my staff and I have been really busy trying to make sure the information we get out is the most accurate, the best to our knowledge that it is.”
Turner said individuals should continue to social distance, wear a mask when around others, stay home when sick, wash hands frequently and follow isolation and quarantine guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.