Local officials released a letter Monday requesting the community’s assistance in slowing the spread of COVID-19 as cases continue to rise in Grant County.

EMA Director Bob Jackson said as of Monday there have been a total of 1,764 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths in Grant County since the pandemic began. Over the last seven days, there have been 166 positive cases, an average of nearly 24 new cases per day. Of all individuals tested over the last seven days, 16.6 percent have tested positive, Jackson said.

The letter to citizens – signed by Health Officer Dr. William David Moore, Commissioners Mark Bardsley and Mike Burton, Coroner Stephen Dorsey, Marion Mayor Jess Alumbaugh, Jackson and Preparedness Coordinator Bruce Bender – states the recent substantial increase in cases is a “huge concern” to officials and all of Grant County.

“While some of the reasons for this increase can be attributed to moving to Stage 5, this is not believed to be the full explanation,” the letter states. “The health department continues to get complaints and concerns from our citizens that people are not wearing masks or not wearing them properly and are not practicing social distancing...Please remember masks are worn to protect those around you by minimizing your droplet spread.”

Hospitals in surrounding counties are beginning to report increasing numbers of admissions and deaths, and Moore said the plea to the community is part of an attempt to keep Grant County from heading that way. Jackson said Marion General Hospital is currently reporting COVID-19 patients being admitted and discharged at a “pretty regular rate,” so the number of COVID patients being treated at any one time has not increased significantly.

“So that helps us as well and helps us to determine that we can still manage what’s going on in the county,” Jackson said.

Moore said the most important thing county residents can do is to wear masks properly in public social situations. Citizens should also continue to practice social distancing of at least 6 feet where possible and wash hands frequently.

Additionally, Moore said those who test positive for COVID-19 should answer phone calls or text messages from state contact tracers and answer all questions thoroughly and honestly to help identify those who should quarantine or self-isolate to limit the spread.

“Let them know who you’ve been in contact with without you feeling like you’re being a snitch or saying something bad,” Moore said. “And let’s try to stop, try to put a damper on the community spread. But the numbers are so high that it’s very difficult to do it at this point, and the higher the numbers get, the more challenging effective contact tracing is going to be.”

Following CDC and state health guidelines is “more important than ever” as county cases continue to rise, the letter states. Officials in the letter noted that the county is currently in the orange state color-coded zone, but if moved to red the state may request that local officials enact restrictions from previous stages of the Back on Track plan.

“We do not want this to happen so please do your part to help stop the spread of this virus,” the letter states. “Again, we are appealing to everyone and asking you to follow the guidelines. Please be considerate of your fellow citizens, wear your mask, practice physical distancing, stay home if you are ill and avoid crowded gatherings.”

Jackson stressed that any further restrictions would be in conjunction and coordination with guidance from state health officials, and the possible restrictions may vary based on the current state of the county at any given time.

“We know we have a few hotspots that we are trying to work with and if we can contain that into a few areas, although the numbers are high, that’s manageable,” Jackson said. “So really it depends on whether or not the situation is manageable for the county. So far ours is.”

Moore said possible restrictions include limiting attendance at school extracurricular activities, moving county schools to virtual learning for a period of time and limiting capacity of businesses that have a higher risk of spreading the virus like restaurants.

While the county is working through some self-reported hotspots, overall the county is still experiencing community spread where the virus is so prevalent in the community that it is difficult to determine where an individual became infected.

“We’re working on trying to get more distilled information from the contact tracings,” Moore said. “Hopefully from that we’ll see if we can at least identify a zip code or something else, but right now because we’re not [locally] doing contact tracing, the information that we get doesn’t let us have the ability to identify true spreaders.”

Moore said he hopes community members will stay vigilant with mask wearing and social distancing not because of the possibility of further restrictions, but because it’s the right thing to do.

“Let’s try to be safe and let’s see if we can do it because we know it’s the right thing rather than because somebody has come to tell us or impose things,” he said. “We know the right thing to do, let’s just do it as best we can.”