As the numbers of presumptive positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise, more local organizations continue to announce employees are testing positive.
The Oak Hill United School Corporation (OHUSC) announced Saturday that one of its teachers has tested positive for the virus.
According to a statement found on the school corporation’s website, the teacher began exhibiting symptoms on March 20.
Corporation officials state the teacher was last present in an Oak Hill building on March 13 and also drove through the corporation’s food distribution on March 18, but did not leave their vehicle.
According to the statement, the teacher’s case is being handled by the Grant County Health Department.
The document also stated that the health department will be contacting anyone who was in close contact with the teacher during the critical time frame of 48 hours prior to when the teacher first started exhibiting symptoms.
Neither the corporation nor health department officials believe any OHUSC students or staff are close contact concerns within that critical time frame, according to the statement.
Due to privacy laws, the teacher's name will not be disclosed.
According to Grant County Emergency Management Director Bob Jackson, the number of presumptive positive cases has risen to 11 as of Thursday.
Though the number of positive tests is climbing steadily, Grant County Health Department Officer William David Moore said it’s not yet over.
“We are in the very early stages of it hitting our community,” Moore said.
He said he wants county residents to be assured that local officials have anticipated the rise and are going to handle the pandemic.
“As a community, we’ll get through it. We’ll be battle scarred, but we’ll get through this,” he said.
The key, Moore said, is early intervention.
While testing is currently reserved for those exhibiting severe symptoms, Moore said the speed and availability of tests are constantly improving.
Indiana will soon have “rapid result” tests, according to state health commissioner Kris Box, but Moore said those tests will first go to areas more heavily affected by the pandemic.
