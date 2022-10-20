On Oct. 7, Oak Hill invited professional singer-songwriter Steven Seskin to create a song with the High School Choir. The song that Seskin and the choir made will be called “Good to Go,” and the choir will perform the song in the second semester in March during their festival and graduation.
Steven Seskin has always shaped his life around music and writing songs for other artists. During his time as a songwriter he wrote the song “Don’t Laugh At Me” that was a big hit for the singer Mark Wills. Seskin is brought out to the Wabash area every year in the fall through Honeywell with the educational Outreach program. “Over a two week period I visit between 10 and 15 schools, mostly elementary and a few middle schools,” he said. Seskin ended up at Oak Hill where he had a “fabulous day working with the music students and the choir.” Seskin also added that the student’s teacher, Aeron Kincaid, was super helpful the entire morning and he looks forward to visiting the high school next year.
