Nearly $40,000 in unauthorized purchases led to felony charges being filed Monday against a former Oak Hill employee, according to court documents.
Kayla Marie Nestleroad, 28, of Marion, who was employed in the accounts payable division of Oak Hill United School Corporation, faces a Level 5 felony charge of corrupt business influence, nine Level 6 felony charges of theft and three counts of misdemeanor theft, according to court records.
Police say an email shows Nestleroad texted the Oak Hill business manager when confronted about the credit card misuse. The email contains the text message, which says Nestleroad was reportedly in a “dark place” since August 2018 and that the past year “felt like a ‘nightmare.'”
Chief investigator John Kauffman said the text from Nestleroad says she “numbed” her pain with “money” and “lies” so she could “forget everything,” according to the affidavit.
Police say Nestleroad spent more than $750 each month between June 2019 and September 2019. The business manager told investigators that the charges exceeded $40,000, according to the affidavit.
Nestleroad reportedly bought $1,356.76 in groceries, $80 on a recreational soccer program, $921.71 in Amazon purchases, $124.99 on a hotel room, $2,440.84 in Dick’s Sporting Goods purchases, $1,161.20 in dental work, $203.99 in Young Living Essential Oils purchases and $1,541.99 in K West Studio services, according to the probable cause paperwork.
Nestleroad had access to two credit cards, according to police, one with a $50,000 limit for paying school corporation bills and one with a $5,000 limit for paying travel expenses for school purposes.
Investigators reportedly reviewed surveillance footage from Needler's and interviewed the people Nestleroad interacted with to purchase some of the items and services. The police also reviewed the browsing history of Nestleroad’s computer at work, which allegedly showed Nestleroad was researching items that were purchased while at work, according to court records.
When Nestleroad met with investigators on Sept. 13, 2019, police say she blamed a relative for the purchases, saying he threatened or forced her to make the purchases.
“During further questioning Kayla admitted that was untrue and that she had used the credit card to make all the purchases,” Kauffman wrote in his affidavit.
Special Prosecuting Attorney John H. Meyers filed the probable cause affidavit, which was completed under oath and penalty of perjury on, Monday, March 9.
Bond is set at $15,000.
Nestleroad posted bond Tuesday, according to online court records.
No hearings have been scheduled as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.
