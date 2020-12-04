Northeast Indiana Works has launched a social media awareness initiative designed to encourage middle and high school students to explore the many career options in agriculture.
The initiative includes a page of information on the Northeast Indiana Works website (www.neinworks.org) and links to other helpful, interactive sites, as well as four short videos that will be posted on Facebook and Instagram. The videos target students 13- to 18-years-old.
