Marion Community Schools recently announced this year’s inductees into the Marion High School Arts Hall of Fame:
Phill Norman, MHS Class of 1953: Four-time Emmy Award winner, title designer for movies including "Hoosiers," "Mask," "On Golden Pond" and "The Firm," along with television shows including "Charlie’s Angels" and "Dynasty."
David Beck, MHS Class of 1971: Known for his unique sculptures and miniatures; his work has been featured in the Smithsonian American Arts Museum.
