Grant County is hosting “Giving Tuesday” to support nonprofits that provide various services to every member of the community today.
Giving Tuesday serves as a yearly reminder to the community that donations are needed and important to sustain and support not-for-profit organizations.
“Giving Tuesday is important for nonprofits in our community because this day of giving offers the community an opportunity to contribute to and see the positive impact that nonprofit organizations like Carey Services make in the lives of the people in the community,” said President/CEO of Carey Services of Grant County Jim Allbaugh.
While Giving Tuesday allows for specific donations to be made for organizations, the nonprofits in Grant County utilize the event as a way to support community involvement and appreciation of all nonprofits.
“Here at FSSI, we just want to help spread the spirit of giving to any nonprofit that is important to you. Every act of generosity counts and each means more when we give together,” said Family Service Society (FSSI) marketing and development director Iris Brunner. “It feels great to be a part of something bigger and to help organizations in our community that are meeting the needs of our neighbors.”
Brunner stressed that the spirit of Giving Tuesday is not completely about donations. Volunteers, advocates and all community members who donate their time are just as valuable to the nonprofit organizers as a monetary donation.
“Sometimes there is a misconception of philanthropy and you must give a lot to be considered a philanthropist,” said Brunner. “#GivingTuesday really encourages folks to give $5 or an hour of their time or a simple post on social media – it is all philanthropy and it all makes a difference.”
Some nonprofits in Grant County will be participating in Giving Tuesday for the first time while others have been participating for over six years.
The nonprofits participating in Giving Tuesday this year include Cancer Services of Grant County, Cardinal Greenway, Carey Services, The Community Foundation of Grant County, Eastview Wesleyan, Family Service Society, Inc., Grant County Rescue Mission and many more.
Every organization has different opportunities for Giving Tuesday, implementations and intentions for donations.
Organizations such as Carey Services have partnered with different foundations to establish a “matching gift” opportunity for the community. In 2017, Carey Services partnered with AWS Foundation for its 10th anniversary and was included in the promotions. Since 2017, Carey Services has benefited from this match opportunity that will continue in 2021.
“Giving Tuesday is a focused day to reach out, to engage and to thank supporters at a time of year when ‘giving thanks’ is at its highest,” said Allbaugh. “For Carey Services, Giving Tuesday is different than other fundraisers and donations because we are able to double the impact of gifts we receive on that Giving Tuesday.”
Some organizations will utilize the donations to continue services already offered. FSSI utilizes the donations to help children and students thrive in home and school-based training programs, improve family mental health and offer a voice of hope against victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking. Cancer Services also plans to use the donations for their typical services.
“All donations received by Cancer Services of Grant County are utilized for the support and stability of anyone fighting cancer in Grant County,” said Executive Director Jennifer Lane-Riefler. “We do whatever folks need us to do for them to provide access to care.”
For Carey Services, the funds raised on Giving Tuesday will be utilized to create transformational career and employment opportunities for people with or without disabilities in the future. These opportunities will be available through the Carey Services Training and Career Development Center which will likely debut in late 2022 to early 2023.
Other organizations are even developing new projects that have yet to be revealed to the public.
Donations can be made to Cancer Services of Grant County by calling 765-664-6815 and following proper precautions.
Donations can be made to Carey Services’ “Be a Piece of The Carey Services Pie” program by calling 765-668-8961 and speaking with Kelly Scher or Jim Allbaugh, dropping off a donation at 2724 S. Carey Street or making a gift online at www.careyservices.com/donate. Gifts must be received or dated for Nov. 30th to be eligible for the gift match.
Tax-deductible donations can be made to Family Service Society, Inc. by mailing a check, donating online at famservices.com or texting the word “Give” to 765-227-3903.
Other organizations have donation information listed on their websites and social media. A list of participating organizations may be found on Gas City Area Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.
