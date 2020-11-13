More than ever, families are struggling to buy groceries. Food banks, pantries and soup kitchens continue to work to protect the most vulnerable and under-served in our communities. Low-income families and the elderly are most at-risk. With schools closing and job disruptions causing loss of wages, and seniors isolated in their homes, many are experiencing shortages in their food budgets.
Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry reminds all hunters and landowners it has a deer donation program. After hunters have filled their freezer, the organization asks them to help feed those in need in the area by donating to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry’s “Meat” the Need initiative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.