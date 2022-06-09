The Marion Police Department recognized Officer Canaan Powell on Tuesday for meritorious service in the line of duty while providing life-saving assistance to shooting victim.
Powell responded to reports of a gunshot wound on May 16 on South Adams Street. Although it was later discovered to be a wound that was self-inflicted while cleaning his gun, according to the police report, the victim initially claimed that he had been shot by male suspect.
