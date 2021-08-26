Community members lined Adams Street to be the first to experience the newest addition to Annette’s Treasures and Building Materials.
Countdown Bargain Bins, located at 1317 S. Adams St., held a soft opening on Saturday, one week before the grand opening August 28.
“Based on his soft opening last weekend, I just about guarantee you this is about to blow up on Saturday,” said Annette’s Treasures owner Laura Chris.
The shop sells overstock items from large retail corporations, with a twist. Each day, the cost of the items decreases by a dollar.
On Fridays, owners Jacob Gamble and Aimee Chambers clear off the tables and load them with new items. When the store opens on Saturday, all items are sold for $5.
“It doesn’t matter if it's a $200 item or a $2 item, it's five bucks,” Gamble said.
The store is closed Sunday and Monday, and when it reopens on Tuesday, all items are four dollars, and the price drops each day until the one dollar items are cleared off Friday night.
Gamble said this is not the first or only shop to operate this way, but it is the only one in a 45 mile radius, and his prices are lower due to his lower overhead costs.
Since opening on Saturday, Gamble already has a few loyal customers, including MGH employee April Blessing.
On opening day, Blessing said she bought a wireless dog fence, a kitchen mixer, and a name brand hair dryer for five dollars each.
“It's definitely cheaper than what you can find at the store,” Blessing said. “You will never know what you will find in this place.”
Chambers had worked at Sirloin Stockade for 22 years before the restaurant shut down due to COVID-19. When the restaurant closed, Chambers said she didn’t know what to do.
“We came up with this idea because we like to go to these kinds of stores, and we thought it was a possibility to make something like that in Marion,” Chambers said. “I enjoy it. I see a lot of the same people I saw when I worked at Stockade.”
One of the regulars Chambers knew from the restaurant was Annnette’s Treasures owner Laura Chris.
Chris opened Annnette’s Treasures & Building Material during the pandemic for her mother who always wanted to open a thrift store.
Chris and her mother are passionate about creating a place where those in addiction recovery can feel safe. The store partners with the Grant County Rescue Mission.
Many vendors, including Chambers and Gamble, have donated things to help people in recovery.
“It's just been really really awesome to live this experience,” Chris said. “We’re here for the community.”
Chris said she plans to host an event to celebrate one year since the opening of Annnette’s Treasures & Building Material.
Countdown Bargain Bins will be open 10 a.m. to 5. p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
