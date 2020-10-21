The Indiana State Department of Agriculture announced Samantha (Sam) Miller as the new Indiana FFA Director. Miller previously served as the Assistant FFA Director for nearly three years.
“Sam has been a true asset and shining light to the Indiana FFA Association for many years, it was only fitting for her to fulfill this role,” said Bruce Kettler, Indiana State Department of Agriculture director. “She has extensive knowledge and background in FFA and agricultural education. We are excited to see the association thrive under her leadership.”
