Charity Bailey advertised the purpose of the Nov. 17 event at the Upland Town Hall “as an event to educate, inspire and help women on the east side of Grant County (Matthews, Van Buren and Upland) learn more about becoming an elected official and increase our knowledge of town operations.” Eastbrook-area women joined together in a non-partisan effort to learn everything they need to know to run for public office. Organizers of the event included Charity Bailey, Grant County Economic Growth Council; Dianne Hovermale, President Upland Chamber of Commerce and Megan Miller, Upland resident. Organizers distributed a list of all current Grant County elected officials, their term of office and when each term ends.
Charity shared, “Dianne, Megan and I collaborated on the “Women in Politics” event not knowing if anyone would show up. We were so pleasantly surprised when 15 women ( beyond the panel) attended. These women represented five different towns and cities with different levels of interest. The turnout was a confirmation that women are interested in politics as we plan to host future events.”
