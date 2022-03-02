The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), has recently given Grant County over $75,000 to fund local organizations that are providing food, shelter, and emergency financial assistance in the community. All non-profit and/or faith-based organizations are welcome to apply for a portion of these funds to help with their expenses.
"It’s a really simple grant application process that can significantly help organizations’ costs for these kinds of services." said Alicia Hazelwood, Executive Director of United Way of Grant County, "We would encourage any organization in Grant County that provides food, shelter, and other assistance to apply."
