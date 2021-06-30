Many of the new bills signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb this legislative session took effect July 1 and directly impact criminal justice, the prosecutor's office and the local community. Prosecutor Rodney Faulk issued a release highlighting some of the important measures:

HEA 1082, regarding High Tech Crimes Unit: Faulk said as more evidence in criminal cases becomes virtual and digital in nature (cell phone data, computers, security cameras, technology, etc.), it takes lots of time, knowledge and resources to comb through the digital evidence.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.