For the first time, two Grant County businesses applied together and received the CHARM Grant offered by the Grant County Economic Growth Council.
Design Studio 407 and True Envy Boutique are splitting the funds from this round of grant funding to work on improving their stores right next to each other on Third Street (Ind. 18) on the Courthouse Square in downtown Marion. After delivering a thorough presentation to the Growth Council, the business owners proposed putting up more outdoor signs to increase visibility for those driving down Third Street.
