Two residents of the Harry Cramer appeared before City Council to voice concerns and share progress from their neighborhood.
Gus Smart, neighborhood association president and vice president Tammy Philburn began by offering condolences for Don Bachelor, the late city councilman of their district.
“He was the heart and soul of district five and the heart and soul of our neighborhood association,” Philburn said. “He will be greatly missed.”
The neighborhood hosted their annual neighborhood cleanup on Saturday. Philburn said the neighborhood had already filled a dumpster and four dump trucks before the cleanup day was finished.
Also in their neighborhood, the Boys and Girls Club under the new leadership of Ronald Morrell Jr., has seen improvement, though Philburn noted that the location is still a hot spot for dumping and is surrounded by blight.
“We are willing to help (Morrell) with cleaning, painting the facility and doing whatever we need to help him maintain that business,” Philburn said. “We think it is a great asset to the community.”
Philburn also shared that the neighborhood is in the early stages of developing a park and community gardens using vacant lots.
Councilwoman Robin Fouce acknowledged the work that the two residents have done, noting that Smart has been cutting the grass in his neighborhood with his own equipment without receiving compensation.
“I think it’s commendable what you two do. I want you to stay encouraged,” Fouce said.
Though the duo works hard to improve their neighborhood, Philburn said they have had little help from others.
“We’ve seen some improvement, but right now it’s just me and Gus,” Philburn said. “This is our committee. We don’t have a lot of help from the neighborhood because they see us talking saying we got this done, but they aren’t seeing the progress getting done. They see it as all talk and nothing getting done.”
Philburn noted that there are many city owned properties in the neighborhood that have not been taken care of, one of which is now being used by nearby residents as a parking lot. Philburn also mentioned many abandoned properties that need to be demolished or mowed. Philburn provided the council with a list of the properties.
“We can keep code enforcement very busy for a very long time,” Philburn said. “There’s a lot.”
Philburn drew attention to S Brownlee street, which needed to be paved following work that Mairon Utilities had done in the area.
“The whole street was missed,” Philburn said.
Philburn mentioned sidewalks that have been covered in weeds, and others that are no longer safe to walk on due to damage.
Due to COVID-19, the neighborhood association is not currently holding monthly meetings. Follow ”Let’s Keep District 5 Clean & Safe” on Facebook for future updates.
