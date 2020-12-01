Editor's note: For the privacy of the family in this article, they will be referred to by first names only.
Even without a pandemic, there is always a strong need locally for adults willing to adopt or foster children.
At the state level, the Indiana Department of Child Services (DCS) partners with organizations to help children find permanent or temporary homes for these children. Some of these organizations include The Villages of Indiana, which has a location in Marion, and Children’s Bureau Inc., which is headquartered in Indianapolis.
The Villages of Indiana served nearly 800 children and more than 400 families in its foster care program last year. Despite these statistics, Clinical Director Patrick Hunnicutt says their agency is always looking for parents willing to help meet the ever-growing need for foster parents in the local area.
"Our job is to make the process easy for parents who want to help out. The Villages of Indiana offers free training and services to help parents become a licensed foster parent in Indiana," Hunnicutt said. "It's important that foster parents are able to recognize that this can be a very difficult time for these children. To ensure the success of our children and foster parents, we provide ongoing training, education and support."
To initiate the process, Hunnicutt says interested adults can go to their website, www.villageskids.org, to sign up for an information session which gives adults an overview about the foster care licensing process.
In order to become a foster parent, individuals must meet certain criteria and complete 20 hours of training, which the Villages provides at no cost to families.
One parent who has been through this process is Jenalee. She said that the choice to adopt was something that came naturally to her.
“It’s just been part of being mom,” Jenalee said. “When you're mothering children for a certain amount of time – where you know in your heart that even though they are not your biological family this is their spot – they’re here to stay.”
Jenalee adopted her daughters, Selah, 8, and Ruby, 4, on Aug. 21 of this year, after caring for them since December of 2017 as a foster parent. She also currently fosters three other children through The Villages of Indiana.
During her time as a foster mother, Jenalee said she has provided a home for at least 20 children.
Maintaining a job and a house as a single mother with five children may seem like quite a task, but Jenalee said the high-paced nature of it is something that she enjoys.
“It’s lively and energetic, but that’s the speed that I run at anyway,” said Jenalee. “You get up in the morning, and one after the other you get them ready for school. Then I go off to work. You might ask as one parent, ‘How do you have time to parent them all?’ Well, I’m there as the provider and teacher, but if you teach them to cooperate with each other and work with each other it’s not as daunting a task as some might think.”
Jenalee said she encourages people to be a foster or adoptive parent if they are interested, and to go into the process with an open mind.
All of the individual personalities and the different options that are presented by both fostering and adopting mean there are many different ways to make a difference, she said.
“It’s just such a variety,” Jenalee said. "I wouldn’t want anyone to just hear one story of adoption or foster care and have their mind made up off of that.”
The Children's Bureau also provides support for families or individuals hoping to help meet the high demand for foster care and adoptions in Indiana.
Their organization covers the entire state and typically serves more than 40,000 children and 20,000 families in any given year, according to the company's website.
Vanessa Dove of Children’s Bureau Inc. said the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused providers to change the way they operate this past year. She said it has forced many adoptions to take place virtually this year and that it will also likely play a role in shaping many of the events that Children’s Bureau will have next year as well.
“The meet and greets that we usually hold -- those are events where prospective parents can meet kids who are available for adoption -- are going to be a little different,” said Dove.
Although some things have changed slightly, the Children's Bureau is still continuing to serve and support families looking to join its mission to help children in need.
Dove said that being able to help children find a home and caring family is what she loves about her job.
“It’s the best feeling in the world,” said Dove. “There’s a lot of kids, and a lot of older kids too. Those kids have asked us to find them an adoptive home, so it’s a big deal for them to actually be placed with a family. We love our job and we say we have the best job getting to see the outcome of the hard work. I come from an adoptive family of five, so for me it definitely hits home.”
Anyone who is interested in fostering or adopting can go to indianaadoptionprogram.org to see the children in the state waiting for a home, and can inquire about the child online. They can also contact The Villages of Indiana at villageskids.org or Children’s Bureau at www.childrensbureau.org.
