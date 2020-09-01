CHICAGO — September is National Preparedness Month, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Region V office in Chicago encourages everyone to take time out of their busy schedules to learn about the disasters that may threaten their community and take steps to limit the impacts of those risks for themselves and their families.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need to prepare for disasters of all types and consider how they may affect our lives,” said Kevin M. Sligh, acting regional administrator, FEMA Region 5. “Start by making a family plan and making sure you have what you need in case of any emergency. Then find ways to get involved – whether by volunteering and receiving training to support disaster preparedness, donating to a local organization or promoting preparedness online – to help ensure your community is stronger and more resilient to future disaster risks.”
