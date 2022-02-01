Grant County hosted a solar workshop with officials across the nation to address the positives of solar energy. The public was invited to share concerns.
Common complaints were explored by the guest speakers including Center for Energy Education (C4EE) outreach director Kathryn Lisinicchia, Land & Liberty Coalition Indiana field operations director Jonathon Kopp, CN Consulting economic development consultant Connie Neininger and Kirkland Appraisals owner Richard Kirkland.
One of the overarching issues that continuously plagues the public during the discussion of solar farms is the planned use of prime farmland that will deplete the land of crops during the time that the solar farm is active.
Neininger specifically addressed the issue in her presentation by stating that the farmland is reusable after the solar farms are no longer active and the profits received by the solar farms outweigh the profits from the crops. Neininger also commented that less than 2 percent of farmland is utilized for the solar farms and produces an estimated $35 million in profit for the community.
Neininger also stressed that the switch from farmland to a solar farm may allow struggling farmers to receive more funds and funnel additional funds into the community.
“We have been seeing across the state that farmers have been struggling. Just growing corn and soybeans does not always make ends meet for them. I’ve had several farmers tell me they would’ve lost the farm if it hadn’t been for these renewable energy projects,” said Neininger. “For many of these farmers, it’s a business decision.”
However, even high-ranking officials and politicians, including state representative Andy Zay, have recently expressed concerns with the use of prime farmland as the rural communities are typically regarded as the suppliers of the nation’s, state’s and community’s food sources.
“Some of our farmers are being paid a substantial premium to cover prime farm ground in their state with solar panels – thousands of acres,” said Zay. “The concern there is that when that is taken out of production, that affects the ability to produce food quantities. We are sincerely the breadbasket of the world. We’ve got to be careful in regulating that and making sure that we don’t take too much of our farm ground out of active production of crops.”
Throughout the solar workshop, officials continued to stress that farmers are given the right to refuse the offers given to them by the county for their land. However, due to the increase in revenue and minimal effects to the farmland after the decommission of a solar farm, officials commented that many farmers would likely take the offers.
“Essentially, it’s up to the farmers to say no if they think the farmland is productive,” said Kopp. “98 percent of the county farmland is still there, so it’s up to the private landowner.”
Another main concern for the public has consistently revolved around the production of the panels. The Area Plan Commission (APC) has addressed the concerns by stating that the county will refuse to purchase panels made using slave labor to reduce costs.
According to Kopp, Grant County has issued a ban for the use of any solar panels produced in China to combat this issue.
Considering the drastic weather changes that have affected the northeastern area of Indiana, numerous concerned citizens have posed questions regarding the durability of the solar panels and how they react to different weather phenomena. Neininger assured the public that the panels are durable, but there is a slight concern that the panels could shatter during hailstorms or other severe weather and decommissioned.
“It could shatter. They probably wouldn’t leave that panel out there. They would replace it, which is really easy to do,” said Neininger. “If a tornado hits a solar project, it’s going to be about the same type of damage to your house with the roof blowing off.”
Another large concern addressed by the officials related to the management of the solar farm and how locals might react to damages or failures. Neininger commented that the community will hire a specific number of people to maintain and manage the project that will likely be available throughout the entire day. The hiring will need to be approved in the economic development agreement.
Public members also recommended that the officials and county present the information about the solar farms with pros and cons as the county is not a “rose garden” that will present zero issues during the project.
The officials continued to stress that concerns about the upcoming solar energy ordinance can be directed toward the APC who will take recommendations into account when drafting the final proposal that will be presented to the commissioners.
