Martina Casey’s mother was riding the streetcar on her way to work at the Mecca Club on Aug. 7, 1930, when she passed the mob of people on the Marion courthouse square surrounding the tree where Thomas Shipp and Abraham Smith were hung.
“We were young. They had reports out that they were going to the area where African American people lived. They were going to come and do them harm,” Casey said. “And us kids heard them talking about it. We were frightened.”
According to Marion NAACP President Joselyn Whitticker, Thomas Shipp, Abraham Smith, and James Cameron had been arrested that night as suspects of a robbery, murder and rape case and put in the Grant County Jail which was situated on the corner of E. Third Street and S. Branson Street at the time. Thousands of people watched as the three young boys were taken from their jail cells and brought to the courthouse square.
“James Cameron narrowly escaped being killed by the mob. An unknown woman and local sports hero intervened, and he was returned to the jail,” Whitticker said. “It’s heinous.”
Casey and her family stayed the night with extended family in Weaver, Indiana, and returned home the next day, she said.
After church on the Sunday after the lynching, Casey said she saw a white couple in a car attempting to turn onto Nebraska Street, which had been blocked off.
“One of the fellas that were lynched lived there,” she said. “The officer told him to halt, and he kept trying to turn, so the officer just put the rifle in the window and told him to halt, and he almost turned the car over getting out of there. I saw that with my own eyes. All the people from church were out, and they saw it. I’m 99 years old, and I witnessed that. I know what I saw.”
Although Casey will never forget the events that took place in August of 1930, she said many young people do not know what happened.
“It’s a part of Marion’s history,” Casey said. “It shouldn’t have happened.”
At the same time, Casey said she doesn’t understand why people today keep bringing it up.
“It didn’t do anything for Marion,” she said. “It’s probably not too pleasant to (the family).”
Tyrone Cobb, Smith’s second cousin, also said he doesn’t understand why people continue to bring up the lynching, especially when relatives of the victims are alive.
“We still got people that hurt from this, and they just keep bringing it up year after year after year,” Cobb said. “It’s already happened, and they keep bringing it up. We’ve got kids and grandkids that have to live with this.”
Instead of memorializing the event, Cobb said he would like the city to apologize for what happened.
“The city has still never apologized to my family, and yet they just want to keep bringing it up every year,” Cobb said. “(They should apologize) for laying the keys on the steps of the jail and the sheriff going to Kokomo and not calling the National Guard in to stop that lynching before it started.”
Whitticker said she agreed that there needs to be an apology, but questioned who should be the ones to apologize.
According to Whitticker, many people in the older generation would like to stop talking about the lynchings. Still, the younger people in the community want to remember what happened as part of Marion’s history.
“I understand Tyrone’s point of view. It’s sad for him,” Whitticker said. “The older ones do not feel good. It brings back memories for them. That upsets them. The young want more, but when you talk to our elders, they would like the bitter fruit not always in their face. The strange fruit Billie Holiday talked about. The question is, how do we bring that together and coincide in a peaceful existence?”
Rev. Tanya Smith, the associate minister at Allen Temple AME Church, said she shares the same sentiment as Whitticker.
“I understand both sides of that. It’s a part of Marion’s history, and we want to preserve what we can, but for the families involved, it brings back a lot of hurt and a lot of pain,” Smith said. “We need to be cognizant of how the families feel, but at the same time, because we want to remember things in certain ways, it’s a way to put it in the past and move on from it.”
Forgetting about the events of Aug. 7, 1930, is not possible, said Smith and Whitticker.
“People are still going to remember what happened, especially African Americans. That’s going to always be a part of what we remember about where we live,” Smith said.
“Can we forget the lynching here? No. We will never be able to forget the lynching here,” Whitticker said. “I’m also a historian. I can’t leave it in the past. We cannot.”
As a way to memorialize the victims of the lynchings on the 90th anniversary, The Marion Community Remembrance Project Coalition will be collecting soil from the site of the 1930 lynchings at 6:30 p.m. today, Aug. 7, to be sent to the Equal Justice Initiative’s (EJI) National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Alabama.
“I do believe we need to collect the soil,” Whitticker said. “Just as the incident with George Floyd has not been a pleasant thing, but it’s a part of history. Just as we will never be able to forget (Trayvon Martin), it’s so important to remember and never forget.”
The event is open to the public, and masks are required.
