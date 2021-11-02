The Hartford City man who beat a victim to death with a hammer – before setting a car that contained the body on fire within Grant County – will spend up to 45 years in prison, according to court records.
Donald E. Lamley II, 49, pleaded guilty to murder and abuse of a corpse charges recently and was sentenced to 45 years in prison, the minimum penalty for a murder charge in Indiana, and 20 years probation during a court appearance in Blackford County Monday. A charge of arson was dismissed as part of the plea agreement made between Blackford County prosecutors and Lamley’s defense attorney.
