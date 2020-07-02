Early Learning Indiana this week awarded a $20,000 grant to Mt. Olive UMC Preschool of Marion as part of the $15 million Come Back Stronger Fund, supported by Lilly Endowment, to reinforce Indiana’s supply of high-quality early learning opportunities, especially for the state’s most vulnerable children. Mt. Olive UMC Preschool will use the grant funds to support safety-related expenses and challenges as it continues to serve families in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The health and safety of our children, families and staff is our top priority,” said Mt. Olive UMC Preschool Director DeShawn Wert. “In order for our community to come back stronger from the pandemic, high-quality child care is extremely important, and we’re committed to supporting families who need child care by providing a safe and educational environment.”
