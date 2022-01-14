“Mrs. Kate” Carpenter, national touring children’s performer, will present her family-friendly show for the community on Sunday, Jan. 30 at 4 p.m. The concert will take place at The First United Methodist Church in downtown Marion (7th and Adams). This free concert is sponsored by the Presnall Foundation. All ages are welcome. For more information, call 765-664-5177. A free hot dog dinner will be served downstairs following the show.
You’ll smile as you listen to the folk music of singer/songwriter, “Mrs. Kate” Carpenter. Kate will delight you with her original songs and have you singing along with her before you can say, “Hug-a-Bug-a-Boo!” Using puppetry, unusual instruments, and riveting stories, her interaction with the audience is creative and unforgettable. Mrs. Kate’s melodies are so catchy, you’ll hum the tunes for days. Adults and children are fascinated and amused with her original repertoire and performances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.