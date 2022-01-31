Kate Carpenter, “Mrs. Kate,” came to spread love to local families with her music at The First United Methodist Church in downtown Marion on Sunday.
Carpenter has been performing original songs for more than 40 years, recorded 12 albums, and filmed several children’s music videos. She is known for her engaging performances, using props such as rainsticks, puppets, thunder tunes and more, inviting kids to dance and sing with her on stage.
“I think kids need a lot of love and a lot of affirmation and character building,” Carpenter said.
Wesley Rediger, pastor of First United Methodist Church, even held a puppet named “Reggie the Raccoon” during one of the songs.
“I think (the show) is wonderful,” Rediger said. “She just engages the children. Nobody really held back. The children wanted to come up. That's the secret of a children’s program to get the participation. Get the kids to even lose themselves. They will think about that for years.”
Rediger said he plans to invite Carpenter back to the church for another performance in the summertime.
Each of her songs teach children a lesson. The song featuring Reggie the Raccoon for example teaches children the importance of taking care of the planet and not littering.
“A lot of people don't respect the earth,” Carpenter told the children. “I really think it's important to take care of planet earth because it's our home. We're supposed to take care of our home.”
Carpenter held a puppet named Habit the Rabbit, who taught the children about manners, including saying please, writing thank you notes, and not to pick their noses. Carpenter invited the kids up to the stage to complete her sentences with the correct rhyming words.
“Something’s not right in your nostril. There's a bat in your cage and it feels really gross, then you remembered you manners, nice children do not pick their,” Carpenter stopped, and the children shouted, “nose.”
Another song talked about limiting screen time in favor of exercising. Carpenter told a story about a time she ate a cricket in Thailand and then shared a song she wrote about the experience.
“Eat what's set before you. Be thankful, that's the ticket. You can eat your vegetables if I can eat a cricket,” Carpenter sang.
Originally from California, and most recently from Florida, Carpenter moved to Marion a year and a half ago to be near her grandchildren. Carpenter said she loves living in Marion, and has already written a couple of songs about Indiana.
When Carpenter lived in Florida, she said she performed more than 200 times each year. Since moving to Marion, Carpenter said she is working to reestablish her music career, though the COVID-19 pandemic is not making that easy for her.
“I’m trying to get my name and my show out there,” she said.
Carpenter has performed recently at the Marion Public Library, downtown events, as well as local senior living facilities.
“I do about everything but hard rock,” Carpenter said.
Carpenter performs Christian music, as well as various programs in public schools featuring secular songs with christian values, including anti-bullying, say no to drugs, and manners program. Though she believes these programs are needed and beneficial for children today, Carpenter said she has been unable to perform in schools during the pandemic.
For more information about upcoming shows visit mrskate.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.