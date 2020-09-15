This past summer, Marion Regional Career Center’s (MRCC) Information Technology and Cyber Security Instructor Travis Hueston was one of only 25 educators across the country invited to attend the Computer Science Academy for teachers at Carnegie Mellon University.
The Computer Science Academy is a unique professional development opportunity for advanced instructors about merging computer science topics in their courses along with the fusion of cybersecurity and advanced coding and programming.
