Sgt. Cody Weigle has been with the Marion Police Department since May of 2015. He has found multiple ways to advance his career with MPD through the Emergency Response Team, and also as a K9 Handler, leader of Trauma Training and CPR, and 2nd Shift Patrol Supervisor.
Weigle was in his patrol vehicle near a house fire call in the 200 block of W. 13th Street on the night of Nov. 25th, 2020. He rushed to the scene and forced entry when he heard someone was inside the home and found an elderly resident inside. He guided the resident and her two dogs out of the home with the assistance of neighbors while the fire grew larger from a wall between the garage and the house. No one was injured in the fire and all escaped unharmed just before the fire became more violent and the Marion Fire Department arrived on the scene.
