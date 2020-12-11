Sgt. Cody Wei­gle has been with the Mar­i­on Police Depart­ment since May of 2015. He has found mul­ti­ple ways to advance his career with MPD through the Emer­gency Response Team, and also as a K9 Han­dler, leader of Trau­ma Train­ing and CPR, and 2nd Shift Patrol Supervisor.

Wei­gle was in his patrol vehi­cle near a house fire call in the 200 block of W. 13th Street on the night of Nov. 25th, 2020. He rushed to the scene and forced entry when he heard some­one was inside the home and found an elder­ly res­i­dent inside. He guid­ed the res­i­dent and her two dogs out of the home with the assis­tance of neigh­bors while the fire grew larg­er from a wall between the garage and the house. No one was injured in the fire and all escaped unharmed just before the fire became more vio­lent and the Mar­i­on Fire Depart­ment arrived on the scene.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.